Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Ecology and Environment, Inc. ( EEI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EEI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EEI was $10.4, representing a -25.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 12.19% increase over the 52 week low of $9.27.

EEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.