Ecolab (ECL) Expands Product Portfolio With New Technology

Ecolab Inc. ECL has recently made an enhancement in its healthcare offerings with the introduction of the next generation of open basin fluid warming systems - the CoreTemp Fluid Management System.





Notably, this new technology marks yet another successful expansion effort with respect to Ecolab's healthcare offerings. Such enhancements in product portfolio will help the company to drive organic sales.The new technology offers advanced measurement capabilities that will lend support when it comes to the improvement of patient health. It will also help in acknowledging the rising need for process and cost efficiencies in the healthcare industry.Precise fluid measurement plays an important role when it comes to predictable and controlled patient outcomes. In this regard, CoreTemp system provides innovative technology to automatically and accurately track irrigation fluid volume during the surgery process.The system aids in lowering the risk of fluid-related complications arising from errors in estimated blood loss calculations. Consequently, this system will help in improving the standard of care for hospitals with data-driven volume tracking and accurate temperature control.Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has major launches underway including the new Smartpowerware wash platform, which is expected to drive institutional improvements. The company also continues to invest significantly in customer-facing and infrastructure technology.In recent times, the company launched a Life Sciences cleanroom program in North America, developed specially for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The program provides comprehensive cleaning and disinfection for both sterile and non-sterile applications.Ecolab has been gaining traction in digital technology markets also. The company anticipates huge investments in the coming quarters to enhance digital portfolio.Per a report by Transparency Market Research , the global fluid management market is estimated to reach over $64 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of over 5.3% from 2017 to 2025. According to this report, North America is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region anticipated to expand at over 4% during the forecast period.Rise in the incidence and prevalence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, the number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, and prevalence of diabetes and hypertension has been driving demand for dialysis treatment.Currently Ecolab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ecolab have gained 35.7% in a year's time, against the industry 's decline of 2.9%. Notably, the S&P 500 Index declined 2.6% in the same timeframe.





Key Picks



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Baxter International Inc. BAX , Amedisys, Inc. AMED and CONMED Corporation CNMD , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Baxter has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.8%.



Amedisys has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.3%.



CONMED has a long-term earnings growth rate 14.9%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>