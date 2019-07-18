ECOL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.31, changing hands as high as $63.41 per share. US Ecology, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ECOL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.24 per share, with $77.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.91.
