Quantcast

ECB's Nowotny predicts historically low interest rates in long term

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Saturday he expects interest rates to be lower in the long term than they have been historically.

"In the long term, we should strive to have a normalisation," Nowotny said in an interview on Austrian radio.

"We will likely have an interest rate level that is somewhat higher than it is today, but still lower than we have grown accustomed to from earlier times," he told the ORF1 "Midday Journal".

Nowotny, who is retiring as Austria's central bank governor and will be replaced later this year by Robert Holzmann, also said that Brexit would hurt the UK more than it would the rest of Europe.

"The main negative effects will be felt by Great Britain," he said, adding that Austria would have "hardly any effects" from Brexit while the damage on the rest of the EU would be "relatively minimal".





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar