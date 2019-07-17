Quantcast

ECB's Coeure says central bank is ready to take policy action if needed

By Reuters

Reuters


BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday that the Governing Council was ready to act if necessary to help inflation move towards its aim close to but below 2% in the euro zone.

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council is determined to act in case of adverse contingencies and also stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation continues to move towards the Governing Council's inflation aim in a sustained manner," Coeure said in a speech before meeting with France's public audit office.

The bank's Governing Council put off any rate hike for at least a year at its June 5-6 meeting and President Mario Draghi emphatically opened the door to more stimulus in the following weeks.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar