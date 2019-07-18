Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-ECB report eases earnings pain for European stocks



* SAP slides after Q2 operating profit plummets 21%

* Tech stocks down, Netflix also weighs on sentiment

By Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel

July 18 (Reuters) - European stocks ended lower on Thursday,as earnings worries ran high after poor results from softwarefirm SAP sank technology shares, although hopes of loosermonetary policy from the European Central Bank helped indexesbounce off early lows.

After falling as much as 0.7% during the session, thepan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed down 0.2%, drawingsupport from a Bloomberg report that ECB staff were studying apotential change to the bank's inflation goal of near 2%.

"The ECB changing its targets with regards to inflationcould potentially enable it to be more accommodative forlonger," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA inLondon.

Global stock markets have been recovering strongly from asharp correction in May, helped by expectations that centralbanks will funnel more cash into the economy to counter a globalslowdown driven by the U.S.-China trade war.

But a combination of earnings worries, and some slightlystronger economic numbers which may prevent policymakers fromacting, have weakened sentiment globally in the past week.

Shares in Europe's most valuable tech company SAPG.DE fell5.6% after it said investors would have to wait till next yearfor a major improvement in margins as the business softwaregroup reported a 21% fall in quarterly operatingprofit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J0N2

That drove Germany's DAX .GDAXI to a one-month low, whiletechnology stocks .SX8P dropped 1.5%.

"We are not seeing the positive surprises (from earnings)that you would expect to see with the bar lowered, although it'sa bit early to say that," said Erlam.

The Wall Street Journal reported overnight that progresstoward a U.S.-China trade deal had stalled while the Trumpadministration determines how to address Beijing's demands thatit ease restrictions on Huawei Technologies.

That, along with some other disappointing earnings,including those for video streaming leader Netflix on Wednesday,drove a worsening of sentiment on both Wall Street and Asianmarkets.

London-listed stocks .FTSE slid 0.5% as the FTSE 100'sinternationally focused companies were hurt by gains for thepound on strong retail sales numbers and a vote by lawmakers tomake a no-deal Brexit harder to achieve.

Another big decliner was Finland'sWartsila OyjWRT1V.HE ,which slumped 12% after the engineering firm warned that itexpected demand to weaken for its marine and energy businesses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1U7

Italian banks .FTIT8300 bucked the gloomy trend, with a0.4% jump after comments from Deputy Prime Minister Luigi DiMaio about the future of a coalition government raisedpossibility of snap elections that could see a business-friendlycentre-right coalition come to power. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N21N007

Also limiting losses in Europe's blue-chip index .STOXX50 was Swiss drugmaker NovartisNOVN.S , up 3% after the companylifted full-year sales and profit targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J0Q2

British American Tobacco Plc shares BATS.L jumped 5.5.%,helped by strong quarterly results and a forecast from U.S.tobacco company Philip MorrisPM.N .