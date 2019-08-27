Quantcast

ECB must be critical of market's policy expectation: de Guindos

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to take market expectations for its future policy moves "with a pinch of salt" and should analyse expectations beyond those expressed in financial market prices, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"Our monetary policy is data dependent, not market dependent: indications from market expectations cannot replace our policy judgment," de Guindos told a conference in Manchester.

"Another way of robustifying our analysis is to look for expectations beyond those expressed in financial market prices," he added.





