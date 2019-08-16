ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

ECA Marcellus Trust I ( ECT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ECT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.19% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.43, the dividend yield is 10.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ECT was $1.43, representing a -33.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.15 and a 0.7% increase over the 52 week low of $1.42.

ECT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ECT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.