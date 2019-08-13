Ebola bonds are wonky way to tackle pandemics

Reuters





By Ed Cropley

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ebola bonds seem like a decent idea. Marrying the good intentions of concerned governments and market incentives sounds a promising way to battle the latest outbreak of the deadly disease, in which 1,800 people have already died. Yet the initiative looks less than the sum of its parts.

Yet Ebola bonds have weird small print. While the current outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is small compared to the one that killed 11,000 people in West Africa in 2013-2016, it seems enough to warrant payouts. However, to do so Ebola must kill at least 20 people in at least one other country. So far, neighbouring Uganda has only had two victims. So instead of the $45 million that would be paid out after 250 Ebola deaths, the cumulative $90 million due after 750 deaths and $150 million at 2,500, needy states get nothing.

Purely based on incentives, that implies the staid guardians of private capital at Baillie Gifford should finance their own operation to try to prevent Ebola's spread beyond Congo until they are off the hook in July next year. Conversely, Congolese health authorities have an incentive to let the virus move into Uganda in order to unlock more aid. So do the governments of Germany and Japan, which cover the $36 million annual coupon on the bonds.

Given the difficulty of disease modelling and lack of data, investors can't tell whether their 8.5% coupon represents a bargain. Admittedly, the bonds are just one string to the World Bank's Ebola bow - to date it has handed over $380 million in conventional aid finance. But if the objective is just to save lives, it could just do more of the latter.

CONTEXT NEWS

- World Bank-backed insurance schemes to help poor countries tackle pandemics quickly have not paid out despite more than 1,800 people dying of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo over the last year, the second-worst outbreak on record, according to Reuters.

- The three-year bonds were set up after the 2013-2016 West African Ebola outbreak that killed 11,300 people. They only pay out when the virus crosses an international border and claims at least 20 lives in each of the two countries.

- So far, only two deaths have occurred outside Congo, in neighbouring Uganda. However, the disease has recently reached Goma, a city of 2 million people on the border with Rwanda.

- Scientists are also developing drugs to treat Ebola. Two experimental drugs currently under clinical trial in Congo showed survival rates as high as 90%, Reuters reported on Aug. 12.

