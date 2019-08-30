Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EBIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that EBIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.37, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBIX was $35.37, representing a -56.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.50 and a 4.92% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

EBIX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). EBIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports EBIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.23%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.