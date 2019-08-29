eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

eBay Inc. ( EBAY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EBAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.09, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBAY was $40.09, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 54.13% increase over the 52 week low of $26.01.

EBAY is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). EBAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports EBAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.96%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBAY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF ( PMR )

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

Invesco Nasdaq Internet ETF ( PNQI )

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF ( SWAN )

Amplify Online Retail ETF ( IBUY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SWAN with an increase of 6.77% over the last 100 days. PMR has the highest percent weighting of EBAY at 5.12%.