eBay (EBAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Shares of online auction behemoth eBay (EBAY) has been on fire as the company is set to announce second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

With its shares up about 43% year to date, eBay has not only bested the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index, the stock has outperformed the 34% rise in rival Amazon (AMZN). It would seem investors are now more optimistic about the company's prospects since its split from payment platform PayPal (PYPL). But with eBay now trading at 52-week highs, valuation concerns have been raised. The stock, which is now priced at the average analyst target of around $39, is up more than 11% in the past three months.

Can those gains continue? Analyst have been mixed about the prospects of eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV), which represents the dollar value of products sold through its platform. On Wednesday Wall Street wants eBay to show it can grow its GMV’s not only for this quarter, but also in the quarters and years ahead. The company has announced several initiatives focused on revamping its marketplace, which are aimed at improving users’ experience and growing overall revenue.

What’s more, the company has launched a digital- ad business, which will enable it to better monetize its user base. As such, on Wednesday analysts will want to see the effectiveness of these initiatives. Likewise, analysts will also be interested in any commentary management has on the company’s future capital spending, particularly to boost its mobile capabilities and adopt new platforms and services. In other words, will these investments hurt the company’s bottom line?

In the three months that ended June, the San Jose, Calif.-based e-commerce giant is expected to report earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $2.64 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 16% year over year to $2.70 per share, while full-year revenue of $10.93 billion would rise 1.7% year over year.

In the first quarter, eBay reported $2.6 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines as analysts had called for revenue of $2.58 billion and earnings of 63 cents per share. Just as impressive, the company grew active buyers by 4% across its platforms, reaching a total of 180 million global active buyers. Notably, eBay’s Q1 Marketplace platforms delivered $2.2 billion of revenue and $21.6 billion of GMV.

In terms of the effectiveness of its various initiatives, the cash flow position was pretty telling. The company generated $550 million of operating cash flow from continuing operations and $368 million of free cash flow during the quarter. Both measures were above Street expectations, resulting in a 6% jump in the stock price. On Wednesday investors will want to see if these positive trends can continue.

To the extent eBay can continue to grow marketplace GMV at a mid-to high single digit rate, analysts and investors will feel more confident that the growth initiatives are working and thus apply a higher multiple to the stock.