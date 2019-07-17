Quantcast

EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise

By Reuters

Reuters


July 17 (Reuters) - EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, as a multi-year effort to make its platforms easier to use attracted more customers, sending its shares up 5%.

EBay, facing rising competition from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc , has been focusing on its emerging businesses such as advertising and payments.

The e-commerce company forecast third-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 62 cents to 65 cents per share and revenue of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 63 cents on revenue of $2.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

EBay's net income from continuing operations fell to $403 million or 46 cents per share for the second quarter ended June 30 from $638 million or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 62 cents.

Revenue rose nearly 2% to $2.69 billion, above estimates of $2.68 billion.





