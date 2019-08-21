Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund ( EXG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EXG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.04, the dividend yield is 9.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXG was $8.04, representing a -17.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 14.84% increase over the 52 week low of $7.00.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.