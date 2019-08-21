Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ( ETY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that ETY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.87, the dividend yield is 8.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETY was $11.87, representing a -9.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.05 and a 25.94% increase over the 52 week low of $9.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.