Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund ( EXD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EXD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.61, the dividend yield is 8.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXD was $9.61, representing a -1.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.79 and a 16.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXD Dividend History page.