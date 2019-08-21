Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund ( ETB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ETB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.01, the dividend yield is 8.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETB was $16.01, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.91 and a 30.16% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.