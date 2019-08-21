Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund ( ETG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ETG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.81, the dividend yield is 7.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETG was $15.81, representing a -12.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.04 and a 27.6% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 2.55% over the last 100 days.