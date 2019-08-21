Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund ( EVT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that EVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.59, the dividend yield is 7.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVT was $23.59, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.91 and a 35.19% increase over the 52 week low of $17.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 2.55% over the last 100 days.