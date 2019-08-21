Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp (ETO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Opp ( ETO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ETO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.7, the dividend yield is 8.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETO was $25.7, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.80 and a 48.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.25.

