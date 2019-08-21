Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund ( EVG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that EVG the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.1, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVG was $13.1, representing a -4.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.68 and a 10.55% increase over the 52 week low of $11.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.