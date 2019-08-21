Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ( ETJ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.44, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $9.44, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.06 and a 21.65% increase over the 52 week low of $7.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETJ as a top-10 holding:

YieldShares High Income ETF ( YYY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 0.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETJ at 4.62%.