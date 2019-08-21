Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund ( ENX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ENX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.34, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $12.34, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.45 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $10.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF ( ISCF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCF with an decrease of -2.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENX at 0.89%.