Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust ( EOT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.17% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.92, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $22.92, representing a -7.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.75 and a 24.9% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.