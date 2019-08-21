Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ( ETX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ETX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.25, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $21.25, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.72 and a 18.19% increase over the 52 week low of $17.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.