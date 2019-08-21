Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund ( EIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.14, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIM was $13.14, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.14 and a 20.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF ( XMPT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 6.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIM at 2.92%.