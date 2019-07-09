Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund ( EVV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.64, the dividend yield is 6.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $12.64, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.87 and a 12.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVV as a top-10 holding:

YieldShares High Income ETF ( YYY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 3.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVV at 4.26%.