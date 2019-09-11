Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust ( EHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EHT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.06, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $10.06, representing a -1.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.18 and a 14.38% increase over the 52 week low of $8.80.

