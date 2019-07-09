Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust ( EHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.09, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $10.09, representing a -0.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 14.72% increase over the 52 week low of $8.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHT Dividend History page.