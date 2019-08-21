Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund ( EFF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.26, the dividend yield is 6.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $15.26, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.18 and a 9.86% increase over the 52 week low of $13.89.

