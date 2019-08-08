Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust ( EFL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.25, the dividend yield is 5.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFL was $9.25, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.65 and a 13.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.18.

