Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II ( EOS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.89, the dividend yield is 7.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOS was $16.89, representing a -5.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.95 and a 30.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOS Dividend History page.