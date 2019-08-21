Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund ( EOI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.01, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $15.01, representing a -8.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.33 and a 31.67% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page.