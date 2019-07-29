Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Eaton Vance Corporation ( EV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.76, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EV was $45.76, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.44 and a 41.76% increase over the 52 week low of $32.28.

EV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). EV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports EV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.61%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EV as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ( JKJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 6.11% over the last 100 days. OUSM has the highest percent weighting of EV at 2.31%.