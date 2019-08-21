Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Corporation ( ETW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ETW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.59, the dividend yield is 9.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETW was $9.59, representing a -22.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.38 and a 11.51% increase over the 52 week low of $8.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETW Dividend History page.