Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance Corporation ( ETV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.96, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $14.96, representing a -8.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.39 and a 20.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.