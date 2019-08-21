Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( EVM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that EVM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.49, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.49, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.62 and a 18.94% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.