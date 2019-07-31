Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Eaton Corporation, PLC ( ETN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ETN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.12, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETN was $83.12, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.46 and a 28.95% increase over the 52 week low of $64.46.

ETN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ETN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ETN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.03%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETN as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF ( SYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 2.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETN at 1.47%.