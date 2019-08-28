Eaton Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ETN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.67, changing hands as high as $77.99 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ETN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.46 per share, with $89.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.67.
