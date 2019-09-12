Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.64, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $74.64, representing a -25.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.51 and a 21.92% increase over the 52 week low of $61.22.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.64%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMN as a top-10 holding:

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST ( GSEW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSEW with an increase of 3.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMN at 0.23%.