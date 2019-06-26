EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

EastGroup Properties, Inc. ( EGP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.49, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $115.49, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.13 and a 31.7% increase over the 52 week low of $87.69.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.59%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RORE with an decrease of -1.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 2.12%.