Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( DEA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.81, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEA was $20.81, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.22 and a 37.23% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

DEA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports DEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.42%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DEA as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF ( VRAI )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV )

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( SMLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 1.1% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of DEA at 1.35%.