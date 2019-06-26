Easterly Government Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DEA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.00, changing hands as low as $17.80 per share. Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.1638 per share, with $20.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.98.
