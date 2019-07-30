East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

East West Bancorp, Inc. ( EWBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EWBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.09, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EWBC was $48.09, representing a -27.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.44 and a 20.07% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

EWBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EWBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.5. Zacks Investment Research reports EWBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.02%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EWBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EWBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EWBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA )

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 0.56% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of EWBC at 3.88%.