UPDATE 2-Earnings, trade optimism help European shares ahead of Fed decision



* BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse rise on good earnings

* Lloyds slumps after weak pretax profit

* Fed decision expected at 1800 GMT (Updates to close)

July 31 (Reuters) - A slew of positive corporate earningsand optimistic signs from U.S.-China trade talks propped upEuropean shares on Wednesday as investors braced for what wouldbe the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in morethan a decade.

Shrugging off a weak start, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.2%, recovering from its worst day in nearlythree months on Tuesday.

The trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI rose 0.3% after U.S. andChinese negotiators wrapped up a brief round of talks that bothsides described as "constructive". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

However, all eyes were on the Fed's policy statement, due at1800 GMT, with money markets pricing in a roughly 80% chancethat the U.S. central bank will cut rates by 25 basis points, inpreference to a 50-point cut.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference - and what signsit provides on future easing - may prove, however, more crucialto market moves over the next few days. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

"There's different views in the market about whether or notit (a rate cut) is kind of a one-and-done (deal) and investorsare happy to take their time and really understand what signalthe Fed is sending," said Marchel Alexandrovich, senior EuropeanEconomist at Jefferies.

The Fed decision follows the European Central Bank's pledgelast week to ease policy further and data on Wednesday showingeuro zone economic growth halved in the second quarter andinflation slowed sharply in July made the case for aggressiveaction. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W3Q0

The turn of central banks globally towards monetary easinghad driven sharp rises in stocks in June and early July butafter a mixed earnings season and Tuesday's sell-off, the STOXXindex ended the month up just 0.2%.

Earnings on a handful of major European banks was againcontradictory.

Lloyds Banking GroupLLOY.L , Britain's biggest mortgagelender, dropped 3.2% after posting weaker-than-expected pretaxprofits, taking London's FTSE 100 .FTSE down -0.8%.

The euro zone banking index .SX7E , however, gained asFrance's BNP ParibasBNPP.PA rose 1.6% on a strong performancein corporate and investment banking and Credit SuisseCSGN.S 2.4% after reporting its highest quarterly earnings in fouryears. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N1VQ05Hurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W109

"There's anxiety about bank profitability," saidAlexandrovich. "But, for the markets, the immediate kind ofexcitement will be what kind of package of measures the ECBunveils in September for the sector."

The retail sector .SXRP got a lift from fashion group Next NXT.L , which jumped 8% after reporting a surprise 4% rise infull-price sales as it shrugged off Britain's retail gloom. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W2XR

Sportswear group Puma PUMG.DE also gained 8.4% as itraised its outlook for sales growth and operating profit for2019. Rival AdidasADSGn.DE advanced 3.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP00151K

Helping Italian shares .FTMIB outperform, Fiat Chrysler'sshares FCHA.MI rose 2.9% after the Italian automaker stuck toits full-year profit guidance after a strong performance fromits Ram pickup truck in North America helped it defy an industryslowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W57Q

