Earnings Season: What To Expect This Time Around

Even though a couple of early birds have already reported, second quarter earnings season really gets underway this week. Given that the major stock indices are at all-time highs, they will be especially closely watched this time around. Investors, and of course analysts like me, will be looking for an overriding theme as we always do, but that may not be an easy task this quarter.

With one notable exception, the most likely theme will be that there is no theme.

That exception is a theme that I laid out last week when I wrote about building and industrial supply company Fastenal (FAST)’s early report: excuses. Fastenal missed on both the top and bottom lines and then, in a move that really should have surprised no one, informed us that it was basically all Trump’s fault when they placed the blame squarely on tariffs.

As I pointed out in that article, just because something is used as an excuse doesn’t necessarily mean it is untrue and there are reasons to believe that trade disruption was indeed a major factor in Fastenal’s disappointing numbers.

In this market, however, veracity isn’t really the point.

There is not one, but two major things to point to when corporations miss earnings, the trade war and the Fed’s rate hikes and the higher dollar that has resulted. Some of the CEOs who blame one or both of those things for their shortcomings will be entirely justified, and some won’t. In the current environment though, that distinction will be lost. Excuses will become perfectly understandable and forgivable reasons.

What we saw last week was a major supplier to two important sectors of the economy missing expectations. In different times, why that happened wouldn’t matter. It would set off warning bells in the mind of every trader and prompt a general selloff ... but not in this market.

Bullishness reigns right now, and anything that challenges that mood is viewed as an anomaly. Thus, normally skeptical Wall Street not only accepts the stated cause of a miss but also views those causes as temporary and fixable.

The view is that the trade war will go away soon with the stroke of a pen, quite possibly leaving America in a better place than before it begun, and that the Fed has now shown itself to be fully controllable by the market.

One could argue that neither of those things are true. If there are no ill effects here in the U.S. on either the economy or stock prices from the trade war, why sue for peace? All the pressure is on China, and the longer the talks go on, the more concessions that can be wrung from them. Factor in that there has been no political harm done to Trump and a lasting peace looks a long way off.

In the other case, the Fed has a different view of their move towards a rate cut this month than does the market. They argue it is necessary because there is evidence of some damage done by the trade war and, as you would expect, continue to assert their independence from both the market and the President.

If they are right, then it may be too late to avoid damage, even if a trade agreement is forthcoming.

As usual, the big banks are first of the household names in line, with Citi (C)’s report this morning being followed by JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) tomorrow, and Bank of America (BAC) later in the week.

Next week, the floodgates open. Next Wednesday will be particularly interesting, with both Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA) on the industrial side giving an indication of global conditions, and Facebook (FB) giving an indication of how they are handling a somewhat hostile environment for big tech.

Each of those, however, will be an individual story, and that looks like being indicative of what the whole season will bring. Humans like order and tend to try and lump things together, but this will be an earnings season that makes that difficult. The few companies that have reported thus far have only one thing in common: nothing.

Citi beat on lower costs, while Fastenal’s miss was in part about lower than expected margins, for example. One is upbeat on the rest of the year, the other, not so much.

With observers focused on the indices’ giddy heights, it is easy to forget that those indices are made up of individual stocks and that each of the companies those stocks represent have their own problems and opportunities. That will become increasingly obvious as this earnings season progresses, with mixed results and no broad consensus as to where the blame or credit lie.

For investors who remember only the last decade of big themes and news releases driving markets that may seem strange. For those of us who remember the days when a company’s performance was how it was evaluated, however, it will be a welcome return to a time when the profitability and prospects of each company matter more than a Presidential tweet or an ambiguous speech from an FOMC member. Bring it on!