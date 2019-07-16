Earnings Estimates Rising for Royal Gold (RGLD): Will It Gain?

Royal Gold (RGLD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this manager of precious metal royalties, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance , with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Royal Gold, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.48 per share, which is a change of +11.63% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Gold has increased 12% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.51 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -14.2% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Royal Gold. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to two negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.89%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Royal Gold earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power o f earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Royal Gold have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 16.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.