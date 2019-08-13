Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for B2Gold (BTG): Time to Buy?

B2Gold (BTG) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this gold, silver and copper miner is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance , with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for B2Gold, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.07 per share, which is a change of +40% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for B2Gold compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 16.67%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.19 per share represents a change of +18.75% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, five estimates have moved up for B2Gold versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 15.79% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped B2Gold earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power o f earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

B2Gold shares have added 17.9% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.