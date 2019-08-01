Quantcast

Earnings Data Deluge

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Initial Jobless Claims  this Thursday bumped up by a total of 8000 on the week: from an upwardly revised 207K two weeks ago to 215K last week. This remains well within the sweet spot of a robust domestic labor market. In fact, as other employment metrics have shown some volatility in recent months, the times new claims have jumped out of their several-quarters-long 200-225K range are few and far between.

Continuing Claims  also ratcheted up a bit, from 1.671 million reported last week to 1.699 million this morning. This has been a rather astonishingly good statistic for a very long time - not only well below the psychologically satisfying 2 million, but beneath 1.7 million for the past few months.

We will get a more definitive read on U.S. employment tomorrow when the non-farm payroll report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is released before the opening bell. Expectations are for around 160-170K new jobs created in the month, up from yesterday's private-sector employment survey of 156K new jobs.

Though as we saw from the initial Q2 read on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), government spending came out much higher than expected in the last quarter. Perhaps this will spill over into tomorrow's BLS numbers, but in any case, we do not appear to be enjoying the 200K+ new jobs per month we've seen over the past several years.

Q2 Earnings Roundup

General Motors  GM  beat estimates in its lates t quarterly report by 20 cents to $1.64 per share. Revenues slightly topped expectations as well, with $36.1 billion outpacing the $35.98 billion analysts were anticipating. Results were based on North American strength in the quarter. However, the company did not revise forward guidance. This has not stopped early traders from bidding up 2.8% in the pre-market.

Archer Daniels-Midland  ADM  missed estimates by a penny to 60 cents per share, way down from $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues, on the other hand, were up 4.28% to $16.30 billion in the quarter, though this still pales to $17.07 billion a year ago. Shares for the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)-rated company are not budging in the pre-market, pretty much the way they've been year to date. 
Dunkin' Brands  DNKN  topped expectations in its Q2 earnings report by 4 cents to 86 cents per share. Sales missed estimates by 0.5% to $359.34 million, up from $350.6 million a year ago. Shares had bid up higher than the S&P 500 year to date, but are not yet moving on the earnings news.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings , Economy
Referenced Symbols: GM , DNKN , ADM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar