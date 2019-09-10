Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( EIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.133 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.19% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.95, the dividend yield is 8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIC was $19.95, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.47 and a 2.84% increase over the 52 week low of $19.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.